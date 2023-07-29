Jump Financial LLC Takes $4.16 Million Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Allegion by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 182,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,220,000 after acquiring an additional 22,547 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Allegion by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 8,447 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other Allegion news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total value of $251,354.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO John H. Stone bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,248 shares in the company, valued at $10,991,201.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total transaction of $251,354.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,814.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allegion Trading Down 0.5 %

ALLE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $114.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.18. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $87.33 and a 1 year high of $128.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. Allegion had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 59.20%. The firm had revenue of $912.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

