Jump Financial LLC Takes $5.81 Million Position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 77,164 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,810,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in New Relic by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 24,817 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in New Relic by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New Relic by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $983,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,100,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,316,787.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $983,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,100,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,316,787.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Mark Dodds sold 9,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $612,093.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,066.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,199 shares of company stock valued at $31,997,819. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

New Relic Trading Up 1.5 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on New Relic from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on New Relic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on New Relic from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Relic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.64.

NYSE NEWR traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.09. 437,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,464. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 0.83. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.24 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.27.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $242.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.02 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 35.50% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. Analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

