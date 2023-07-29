Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 92,482 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Trex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 175.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 1,346.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Trex by 36,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. Benchmark raised their target price on Trex from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Trex from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.07.

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of Trex stock opened at $69.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.41. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.68 and a 52-week high of $71.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.54.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.65 million. Trex had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 15.37%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

