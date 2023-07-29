Juniper II Corp. (NYSE:JUN) Short Interest Up 25.0% in July

Juniper II Corp. (NYSE:JUN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 120,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Juniper II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JUN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.39. The company had a trading volume of 150,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,633. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.34. Juniper II has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper II

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JUN. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Juniper II in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Juniper II during the fourth quarter worth about $1,017,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in Juniper II during the fourth quarter worth about $2,479,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Juniper II during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Juniper II during the first quarter worth about $521,000.

Juniper II Company Profile

Juniper II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search within the industrials sector in North America.

