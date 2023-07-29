KBC Group NV Purchases 65,565 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,385 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,565 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.09% of Autodesk worth $42,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.9% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,480,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 51,840 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $62,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,543. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autodesk Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. William Blair began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.84.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $209.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.60. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.61 and a fifty-two week high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

