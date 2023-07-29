KBC Group NV Sells 32,338 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,338 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in American Tower were worth $30,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in American Tower by 629.4% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.50.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $188.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.07 billion, a PE ratio of 91.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.58. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 303.38%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

