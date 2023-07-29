Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $295.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

KNSL stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $376.56. The company had a trading volume of 176,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,493. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $233.38 and a twelve month high of $388.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.85.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KNSL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.00.

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,624,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,624,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total transaction of $524,910.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,786,600.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,595. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 181,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,617,000 after acquiring an additional 105,509 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,937,000 after purchasing an additional 98,435 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Stories

