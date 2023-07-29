KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decline of 61.9% from the June 30th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $7,797,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 756,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 267,769 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $1,530,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 84,565 shares during the period.

Get KKR Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE KIO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.90. 128,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,309. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $11.31. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $12.96.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.1215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.25%.

(Get Free Report)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.