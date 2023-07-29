KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Given New $560.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $445.00 to $560.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays increased their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas cut KLA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $443.38.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $511.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $464.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.26. KLA has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $513.50. The company has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a return on equity of 144.46% and a net margin of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that KLA will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.59%.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total value of $31,369.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,694.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total value of $31,369.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,694.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,062 shares of company stock worth $9,242,043 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 118.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Articles

