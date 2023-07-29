Klingman & Associates LLC Sells 1,061 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Klingman & Associates LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.69. 2,002,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,266,459. The firm has a market cap of $107.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.20. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

