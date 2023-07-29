Klingman & Associates LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Klingman & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $613,000. Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 211,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,391,000 after buying an additional 12,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 85,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,412,000 after purchasing an additional 18,214 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.06. 237,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.75. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

