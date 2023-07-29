Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Short Interest Update

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the June 30th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kopin

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kopin in the first quarter worth $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kopin during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Kopin by 37.6% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Kopin by 74.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kopin during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:KOPN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.87. 783,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,479. Kopin has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The company has a market cap of $208.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kopin ( NASDAQ:KOPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 39.26% and a negative return on equity of 57.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kopin will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KOPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kopin in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held systems.

Featured Stories

