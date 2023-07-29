Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stephens from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LSTR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Landstar System from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Landstar System from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.25.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of LSTR opened at $203.34 on Friday. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $137.51 and a 1 year high of $208.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.48 and a 200-day moving average of $181.39.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.05. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 12.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landstar System

In related news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $3,958,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,986,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Landstar System

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Landstar System by 59.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Landstar System during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Landstar System by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Landstar System by 150.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

