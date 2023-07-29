Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) Short Interest Update

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,400 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the June 30th total of 434,300 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 292,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Leafly Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of LFLY stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,470. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42. Leafly has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Leafly alerts:

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Leafly will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFLY. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Leafly during the first quarter worth $473,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Leafly by 58.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 26,785 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Leafly by 475.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 172,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 142,680 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Leafly during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Leafly during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 13.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Westpark Capital started coverage on Leafly in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Leafly Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leafly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leafly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.