Liberty Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.66 Million in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,058,235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after acquiring an additional 189,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,164,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,542,358,000 after acquiring an additional 354,084 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,522,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,062,729. The stock has a market cap of $301.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.46 and a one year high of $189.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.98 and a 200-day moving average of $162.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.16.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

