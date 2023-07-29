Lisk (LSK) Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last Week

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $127.05 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lisk has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00003047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000283 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002074 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000960 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,052,885 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.