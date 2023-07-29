LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.55-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59.
LivaNova Price Performance
NASDAQ LIVN opened at $57.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.41. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $40.26 and a fifty-two week high of $66.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average of $49.18.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.05 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LivaNova will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 24,324 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,080,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in LivaNova by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.
About LivaNova
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
