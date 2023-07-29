LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.55-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $57.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.41. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $40.26 and a fifty-two week high of $66.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average of $49.18.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.05 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LivaNova will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised LivaNova from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 24,324 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,080,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in LivaNova by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

