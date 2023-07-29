Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $448.95. 1,163,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,459. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $381.55 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $456.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.