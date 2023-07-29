LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $181.97

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 181.97 ($2.33) and traded as high as GBX 187.50 ($2.40). LondonMetric Property shares last traded at GBX 185.60 ($2.38), with a volume of 1,693,778 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 214 ($2.74).

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

LondonMetric Property Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 175.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 181.99. The stock has a market cap of £1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.96, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.77.

LondonMetric Property Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at LondonMetric Property

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is presently -1,785.71%.

In related news, insider Alistair Elliott bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £15,900 ($20,387.23). In other LondonMetric Property news, insider Alistair Elliott acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £15,900 ($20,387.23). Also, insider Martin McGann sold 121,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.24), for a total value of £213,456.25 ($273,696.95). 4.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About LondonMetric Property

(Get Free Report)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 16.5 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.