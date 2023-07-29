L’Oréal (EPA:OR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $401.02

L’Oréal S.A. (EPA:OR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €401.02 ($445.58) and traded as high as €411.50 ($457.22). L’Oréal shares last traded at €407.05 ($452.28), with a volume of 338,555 shares traded.

L’Oréal Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is €409.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is €401.39.

About L’Oréal

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skincare products, cleansers, hair colorants, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

