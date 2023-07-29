Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 27,029 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,121,450 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,029 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.2% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of QUALCOMM worth $270,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.48. 11,764,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,352,087. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $144.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $152.91.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.54.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

