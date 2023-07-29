Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 92,834 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,165 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,834 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $78,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in McDonald’s by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in McDonald’s by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after acquiring an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 59.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other McDonald’s news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,641 shares of company stock worth $6,369,137 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $294.03. 2,843,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,852. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The company has a market cap of $214.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $291.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.88.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 133.21%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.93%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

