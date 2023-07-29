M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.55, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.10 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS.

M.D.C. Trading Up 5.0 %

NYSE MDC traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.06. 1,104,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.59. M.D.C. has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $51.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.39.

M.D.C. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDC shares. Raymond James upgraded M.D.C. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

In other M.D.C. news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 157,044 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $6,509,473.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,097,022 shares in the company, valued at $211,271,561.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 157,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $6,509,473.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,097,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,271,561.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 13,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $549,540.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,962 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,421.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,689,930 shares of company stock valued at $73,975,086 in the last ninety days. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of M.D.C.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 40.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 101.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 16.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Stories

