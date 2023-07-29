Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.91

Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.91 and traded as high as $36.48. Marcus & Millichap shares last traded at $36.01, with a volume of 306,822 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marcus & Millichap in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Marcus & Millichap from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $154.79 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 5.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

Marcus & Millichap announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $70.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Marcus & Millichap by 342.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

Featured Stories

