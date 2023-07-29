Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Enbridge by 8.2% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 7.0% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 32.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 167,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 49,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 83,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.41. 9,124,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,490,885. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $45.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.38. The stock has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 295.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

