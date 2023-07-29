Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys 5,669 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $6,636,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 30,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 14,722 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,616,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,854,240. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.68 and a 200 day moving average of $42.29. The stock has a market cap of $173.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.