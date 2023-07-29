Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Increases Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 769.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

IGF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.50. 266,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,854. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.67. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $39.95 and a 1 year high of $49.87.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.6754 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

