Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1,485.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 1.9 %

Danaher stock traded up $4.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $260.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,657,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,065. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $192.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.93.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Securities assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,395 shares of company stock valued at $14,933,579. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

