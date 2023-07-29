Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 103.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,318 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 29,187 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 39,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 33,103 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,004,606 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $194,629,000 after buying an additional 380,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.4 %

VZ stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.03. 30,620,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,083,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.64. The company has a market cap of $143.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.53.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

