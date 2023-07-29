Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Invests $203,000 in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth about $621,000. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of Natera by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 37,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 12,476 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Natera by 31.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 870,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,325,000 after buying an additional 206,023 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its position in Natera by 284.1% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,130,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,404,000 after buying an additional 836,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Natera from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $38,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,536,602.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $38,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,536,602.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $276,871.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 509,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,910,389.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,038 over the last three months. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $59.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.68.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $241.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.43 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 101.02% and a negative net margin of 62.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

