Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Invests $351,000 in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16,751.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 980,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,409,000 after purchasing an additional 974,449 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,174,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 201,973.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 416,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,114,000 after purchasing an additional 416,066 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 526,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,225,000 after purchasing an additional 296,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,054,000 after acquiring an additional 282,532 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,166.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,939,972.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 2.8 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.64.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $100.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.60 and a 52-week high of $121.23. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

