Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Raises Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 16.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,223,000 after purchasing an additional 273,853 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of SU stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $30.80. 5,743,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,548,588. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The company has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.00.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.384 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SU has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.