Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 22,760 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 87.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,760 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 45.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in General Mills by 2.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $75.45 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,673.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,673.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,607 shares of company stock worth $2,297,897 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

