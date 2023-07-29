Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 6,940 Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 464,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,940 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.16% of The Gabelli Equity Trust worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 21,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 376,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 233,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. 6.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Price Performance

GAB stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.67. 334,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,743. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.67. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $6.59.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement

The Gabelli Equity Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

