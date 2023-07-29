Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Takes $1.47 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $7,936,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $193,902,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $7,456,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 612.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 36,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 31,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $65,134,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,163.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE FIS traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.68. 3,379,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,817,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $105.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.57 and a 200-day moving average of $59.75.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -7.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on FIS. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

