Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 27.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 249.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 28,372 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $199.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.90 and a 1 year high of $199.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.52. The company has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $183.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $201.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.67.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,734.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,613. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

