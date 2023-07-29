Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.77, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance
Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $448.73. 672,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,330. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $434.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $298.32 and a one year high of $463.41.
Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.04%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,591,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,362,000 after purchasing an additional 251,047 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,636,848,000 after purchasing an additional 105,535 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 314,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,546,000 after purchasing an additional 92,676 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 919,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,783,000 after acquiring an additional 70,072 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
See Also
