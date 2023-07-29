Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.77, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $448.73. 672,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,330. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $434.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $298.32 and a one year high of $463.41.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $416.00 to $484.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $446.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $470.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,591,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,362,000 after purchasing an additional 251,047 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,636,848,000 after purchasing an additional 105,535 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 314,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,546,000 after purchasing an additional 92,676 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 919,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,783,000 after acquiring an additional 70,072 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.