Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Mattel also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.10-1.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mattel from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Mattel from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Mattel from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.11.

Mattel Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAT traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.73. 4,823,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,768,703. Mattel has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $24.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $60,820,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Mattel by 292,683.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 813,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 813,659 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Mattel by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,648,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,722,000 after acquiring an additional 693,226 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mattel by 23.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,537,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,560,000 after acquiring an additional 676,059 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the first quarter worth $11,527,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Featured Stories

