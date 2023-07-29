Mears Group (LON:MER) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $229.21

Mears Group plc (LON:MER – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 229.21 ($2.94) and traded as high as GBX 276 ($3.54). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 274.50 ($3.52), with a volume of 697,809 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Numis Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mears Group from GBX 275 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Get Mears Group alerts:

Mears Group Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of £291.77 million, a P/E ratio of 1,088.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 268.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 229.71.

Mears Group Company Profile

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mears Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mears Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.