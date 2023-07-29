Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:MDCL) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.03

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCL – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and traded as low as $0.87. Medicine Man Technologies shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 29,501 shares traded.

Medicine Man Technologies Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16.

Medicine Man Technologies Company Profile

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc provides advisory and consulting services related to cannabis cultivation. It offers consulting, application and licensing, cultivation technology, dispensary operations, facility design and training services. The firm products include Nutrients, The Big Tomato and Three A Light.

