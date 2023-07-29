Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Shares Down 0.5%

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.65. 82,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 335,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

The stock has a market capitalization of $340.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Membership Collective Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Membership Collective Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

