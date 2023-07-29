Metahero (HERO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $23.07 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 28th. One Metahero token can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $23.07 million and $235,760.37 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metahero Token Profile

HERO is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

