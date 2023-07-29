Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$5.82 and last traded at C$5.86. Approximately 9,706 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 14,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.14.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$314.02 million, a PE ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Get Metalla Royalty & Streaming alerts:

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.33 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. will post 0.0174441 earnings per share for the current year.

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada, Australia, Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. It focuses on gold and silver streams and royalties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.