MetaMUI (MMUI) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Over the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One MetaMUI coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000398 BTC on major exchanges. MetaMUI has a total market capitalization of $56.68 million and approximately $108,702.09 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MetaMUI

MetaMUI’s genesis date was March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

