Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.00-$9.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.18. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $2.18-$2.34 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.74. 467,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,357. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.32. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $138.68 and a 12 month high of $190.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $169.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at $314,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.