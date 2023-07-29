Mizuho Lowers CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) to Neutral

Mizuho lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

CNP has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.56.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CNP stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $642,998.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CenterPoint Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 127.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

