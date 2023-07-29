Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $20.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $20.36. Molina Healthcare also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $20.75- EPS.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded down $5.79 on Friday, hitting $301.55. 690,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,992. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $256.19 and a one year high of $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $291.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.00.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 20.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MOH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Molina Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $350.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.