Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $291.79

Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 291.79 ($3.74) and traded as low as GBX 270.50 ($3.47). Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at GBX 271 ($3.47), with a volume of 159,955 shares.

Morgan Advanced Materials Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £773.35 million, a P/E ratio of 874.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 277.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 291.79.

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Pete Raby sold 58,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.71), for a total value of £170,044.71 ($218,033.99). In other Morgan Advanced Materials news, insider Pete Raby sold 58,839 shares of Morgan Advanced Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.71), for a total transaction of £170,044.71 ($218,033.99). Also, insider Richard Armitage sold 68,037 shares of Morgan Advanced Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.69), for a total transaction of £195,946.56 ($251,245.75). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 37,259 shares of company stock valued at $11,575,700. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.