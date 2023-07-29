Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $17,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $470,994,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,506,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $903,721,000 after purchasing an additional 464,771 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 496.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 417,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,546,000 after acquiring an additional 347,351 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $357,046,000 after purchasing an additional 337,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 216.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,393,000 after purchasing an additional 297,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,595.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $14,556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,738,252.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,933 shares of company stock valued at $29,642,156. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $291.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.34. The company has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.76 and a 52 week high of $299.43.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.67.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

