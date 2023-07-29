Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 158.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 12.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 40.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nicolet Bankshares Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:NIC opened at $83.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.39. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.76 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Nicolet Bankshares Announces Dividend

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $108.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.80 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 16.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 24.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $203,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,961.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

